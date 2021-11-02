Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Announces Earnings Results

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 20.75%.
NASDAQ:MRBK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.05. 1,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,591. Meridian has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $185.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
Meridian Company Profile
Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.
