Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

MERC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Mercer International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.40.

MERC stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $709.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

