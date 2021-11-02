Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the September 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

OTCMKTS MFCSF opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.