Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Issues Earnings Results

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,295. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $228.06 million, a PE ratio of 226.06 and a beta of 2.88. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medallion Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Medallion Financial worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

