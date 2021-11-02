Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Mechel PAO stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. Mechel PAO has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $5.19.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.