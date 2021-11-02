McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $230.00. The stock had previously closed at $208.08, but opened at $215.85. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. McKesson shares last traded at $216.94, with a volume of 21,788 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCK. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.25.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 6.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

McKesson Company Profile (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

