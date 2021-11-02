McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.49 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 EPS.

Shares of MCK traded up $10.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.01. 70,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,074. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $148.22 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.47 and its 200-day moving average is $197.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.25.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

