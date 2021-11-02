McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.950-$22.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $257.29 billion-$264.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.85 billion.McKesson also updated its FY22 guidance to $21.95-22.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.25.

Shares of MCK traded up $11.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.50. The stock had a trading volume of 60,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.47 and its 200 day moving average is $197.94. McKesson has a 52-week low of $148.22 and a 52-week high of $210.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

