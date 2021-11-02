McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.49 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MCK opened at $208.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.94. McKesson has a twelve month low of $148.22 and a twelve month high of $210.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.25.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

