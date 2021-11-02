Mchain (MAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $46.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Mchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a market cap of $84,213.08 and approximately $46.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003472 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007024 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 74,046,550 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.