MCDEX Price Up 21.7% Over Last Week (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, MCDEX has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. MCDEX has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCDEX coin can now be bought for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MCDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.84 or 0.00231765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00096553 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MCDEX

MCDEX is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.