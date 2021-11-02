Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,500 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the September 30th total of 1,290,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,600.8 days.

OTCMKTS:MZDAF remained flat at $$9.09 on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,927. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.