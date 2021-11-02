Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Position Lowered by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lessened its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Matthews International worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MATW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Matthews International by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 55,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matthews International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after buying an additional 47,789 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 1.19. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.