Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.73

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.73 and last traded at $83.44, with a volume of 922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Materion alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth about $1,806,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Materion by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Materion by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.