Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will announce sales of $370.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $368.10 million to $372.50 million. Materion reported sales of $287.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE:MTRN traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.00. 157,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,461. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average of $73.05. Materion has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 26.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 32.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

