Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $448.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $451.00 to $448.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $421.59.

Shares of MA opened at $334.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $288.12 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,931 shares of company stock worth $86,043,811. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

