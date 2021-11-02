Marshall Wace LLP Sells 25,399 Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of Gracell Biotechnologies worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $748.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

