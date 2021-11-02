Marshall Wace LLP Sells 12,089 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,089 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPGP. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.86.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

