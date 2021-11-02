Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 42,116 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 418.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.49% of inTEST worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the second quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 66,459.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 67.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 23.1% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTT stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.27 million, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.09. inTEST Co. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that inTEST Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTT. TheStreet downgraded shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

