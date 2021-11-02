Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 95.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,133 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TUFN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Tufin Software Technologies Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

