Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter worth $1,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 85.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 651,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after purchasing an additional 299,110 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 64.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,446,000 after purchasing an additional 767,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth $26,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $256,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,760,107. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

