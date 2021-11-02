Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,026 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 337,788 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 966.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 341,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 309,823 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,464,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,902,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

