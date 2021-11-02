Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,896 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $39,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,529 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $87,090,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after purchasing an additional 457,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $32,852,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $163.27 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 2.47.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

