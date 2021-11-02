Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Markel worth $28,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 16,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Markel by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Markel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,638,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,230,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MKL opened at $1,316.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,257.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,229.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $938.10 and a 12-month high of $1,343.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 57.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.