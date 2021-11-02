MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Update

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 243,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of MariMed in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price target for the company.

MRMD opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. MariMed has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.20.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter.

About MariMed

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

