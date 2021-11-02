Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Lowered to C$4.25 at National Bank Financial

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MOZ. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, October 28th. NBF reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.34.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

TSE MOZ traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.44. The company had a trading volume of 873,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.44. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$2.13 and a 1-year high of C$3.73. The company has a market cap of C$593.09 million and a PE ratio of -44.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.03.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.