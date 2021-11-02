Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.49. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.47, with a volume of 19,145 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.40. The firm has a market cap of C$225.97 million and a PE ratio of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.