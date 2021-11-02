Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Update

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 770,200 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the September 30th total of 613,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Manchester United stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. 3,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.93 million, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $94.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,954,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Manchester United by 2,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 264,679 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

