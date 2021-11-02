Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. Main Street Capital reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 299,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,232. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

