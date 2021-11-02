Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Sold by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,650,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,475,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 6.54% of Maiden worth $19,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maiden by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,443,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maiden by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,180,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 150,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Maiden by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 571,378 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Maiden by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,071,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 169,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Maiden by 1,262.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 670,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

MHLD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,461. The stock has a market cap of $280.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 22.02% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%.

In other news, Director Steven Harold Nigro purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

