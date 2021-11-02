Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. 56,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $22.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGY. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

