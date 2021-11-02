Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of MX opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $900.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,972,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.