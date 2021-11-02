Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.430-$4.430 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 54,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,495. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.038 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.