Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.80. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$10.80, with a volume of 12,915 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$623.47 million and a P/E ratio of -33.64.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$167.64 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -130.84%.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

