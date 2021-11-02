Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Given New $220.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MSGS. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.33.

NYSE MSGS opened at $197.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.44. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $141.11 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 324.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth about $200,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 24.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.8% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

