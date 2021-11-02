Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 36,753 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSE GE opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.92. General Electric has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.29, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

