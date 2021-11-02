Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.32 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,393,000 after acquiring an additional 36,090 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 101,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $221.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.82 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

