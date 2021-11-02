Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.01 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,490 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.