Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.83 Million Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Phreesia worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Phreesia by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after purchasing an additional 55,965 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth about $1,062,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,464 shares of company stock worth $11,592,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

