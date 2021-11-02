Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.62 Million Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth about $750,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,309,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $309.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.25 and a 200-day moving average of $301.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 0.97. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $245.91 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

