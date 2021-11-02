Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Insider Steven Chadwick Buys 9,657 Shares

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) insider Steven Chadwick bought 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.40 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of A$42,490.80 ($30,350.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lycopodium’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Lycopodium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering consultancy services in the resources, infrastructure and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering, project development, and related services to junior exploration companies and multinational producers; design, engineering, and project management solutions to the manufacturing and renewable energy facilities in Australia and South East Asia; and engineering, asset management, architecture, and project delivery services to private and public clients in Australia.

