Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $754.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 9.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luther Burbank (LBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.