Lumentum (LITE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lumentum to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.05. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

