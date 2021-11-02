LPL Financial LLC Sells 214 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,974,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,992,000 after purchasing an additional 135,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,028,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,272,000 after purchasing an additional 70,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,778,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,062,000 after acquiring an additional 78,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $135.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $136.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

