LPL Financial LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average of $101.02. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $79.77 and a 1-year high of $122.48.

