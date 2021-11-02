LPL Financial LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 291.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,914 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 338,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 139,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 83,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadmark Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

