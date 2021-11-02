LPL Financial LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,105,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 22.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 946,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 9.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,235,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $8,500,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,929 shares of company stock worth $2,098,691 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.38.

NYSE MTH opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.