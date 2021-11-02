LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KCE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $821,000.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCE opened at $108.18 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $60.76 and a twelve month high of $108.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average is $95.36.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.