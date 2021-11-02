LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Holdings Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $161,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,047,000 after buying an additional 158,493 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,146,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,787,000 after buying an additional 226,762 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,334,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,470,000 after buying an additional 152,012 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial stock opened at $166.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.22.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.85.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

