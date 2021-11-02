loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LDI shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other loanDepot news, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

